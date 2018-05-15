In the person of Spain you have a resolute supporter of strengthening of Armenia-EU relations - Mariano Rajoy congratulates Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Prime Minister, the message particularly runs as follows,

“I want to extent my most sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister on behalf of the Government and personally me.

I believe that during your tenure Spain and Armenia will continue to strengthen the existing good and friendly relations between our two peoples in the same spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation.

You can be sure, Mr. Prime Minister, that in the person of Spain you have a resolute supporter of strengthening of Armenia-EU relations”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan