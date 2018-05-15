Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

President of Artsakh holds meeting with group of students of Diplomatic School of Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 15 received a group of students of the Diplomatic School of Armenia led by rector Vahe Gabrielyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Different issues relating to Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy and the regional processes were touched upon during the meeting.

