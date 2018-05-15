Czech Republic ready to contribute to efforts on strengthening democratic principles in Armenia: PM Babiš congratulates Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office and wished him success in this responsible work, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

The recent events are an evidence of the powerful democratic spirit of the Armenian people. I am convinced that despite ongoing numerous challenges your tenure as a Prime Minister will contribute to the country’s peaceful and free development.

I want to assure you that the Czech Republic is ready to assist all your efforts aimed at strengthening the democratic principles and institutions in Armenia and support you in the process of reforms. We particularly expect to cooperate within the frames of implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement”, reads the Czech PM’s congratulatory letter.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



