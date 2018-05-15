Prime Minister Pashinyan introduces deputies to Cabinet

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has introduced his deputies – First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan and Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan – to the staff of the government, the PM’s office said.

The Prime Minister congratulated his deputies on being included in the Cabinet and wished successes.

“We have an important work to do and we must justify the hopes of citizens of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people, because we shouldn’t forget that we are here because of the people’s decision and we must depart from here again by their decision. These are the perceptions on the beginning and end of our activities and in this range we must serve the citizens of Armenia and the Armenian people.

The government’s activity will be with the following logic: we must carry out effective steps and is we are convinced in the truthfulness on any step, taking into account existing arguments, then we must share it them with the public and be able to convince it the same way as we ourselves have been convinced,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that this must be the practice of the government, which stems from rules of democracy.

The PM said that citizens must feel that they are the most important source of decision-making. At the same time, PM Pashinyan emphasized that the government shouldn’t go in a populist path, while upon doing all actions it should have the mandate of the citizens.

“They must be convinced that we are doing most efficient steps. The most important actors of the organization of this process are the deputy Prime Ministers, and I wish you good luck in your activities. We must do our best in order to unite the best potential of Armenia and the Diaspora around our government. The assessment criterion should be professionalism and dedication to the job. I believe we will be guided by the following principle: those who will be in line with these criteria will continue working. Anyone who will show the productivity of their work and will desire to work, certainly, we will be grateful if they will continue their service to the Republic of Armenia and the people,” the Prime Minister said. PM Pashinyan also thanked the former deputy PMs for their work.

First deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan thanked the Prime Minister for the trust and emphasized that he shares the PM’s approaches and principles regarding the source of government – citizens, on always being accountable to them.

“I believe the task is rather clear, and those present and the society clearly realize that we are living in a new Armenia, that a clear line has been drawn. We all know what we need to get rid of, and we will go in that direction with firm and determined steps,” First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan said. He expressed hope that all representatives of the state apparatus, including the staff of the government, clearly realize their task.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan expressed conviction that the results of the new government’s main activity will be true changes, which are anticipated. “I think the changes which this government will implement will be unprecedented for the Republic of Armenia. I expect that we will have the most serious change of logic in the administration system in a short period of time,” Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said, expressing certainty that the government will have serious results.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan attached importance to united work and implementation of highly important programs for the benefit of raising the level of welfare of the people.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan