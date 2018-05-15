Garo Paylan to visit HDP jailed lawmaker, presidential candidate Selahettin Demirtas

YEREVAN, MAY 15, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Garo Paylan announced that he is going to visit party’s candidate for the president, jailed lawmaker Selahettin Demirtas on May 15, reports Armenpress.

Paylan said on Twitter that he has applied to the Turkish justice ministry with the request to meet with Demirtas 18 months ago, but only now the minister provided him permission to visit Demirtas.

Garo Paylan said he is ready to convey all greetings, proposals and messages to the presidential candidate.

Selahattin Demirtaş is jailed since 2016 pending proceedings over terror related charges. The jailed lawmaker faces up to 142 years imprisonment if found guilty on terror related charges.

Turkey will have both presidential and parliamentary snap elections on June 24. The country will transition into a presidential system from its current parliamentary system after the elections.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan