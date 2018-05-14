Armenia investigates attempted murder of sergeant by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. An investigation is underway in the 3rd garrison military investigative committee to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a sergeant.

Sergeant Shamkhal Petrosyan, a conscripted serviceman, was wounded by gunfire.

The incident happened around 22:35, May 13, when the sergeant was on-duty in an undisclosed military outpost when he was hit by Azerbaijani gunfire. The round went through the abdomen of the soldier. Petrosyan was hospitalized and underwent surgery. Doctors say the sergeant is in a serious condition.

The military investigative committee launched the criminal case on attempted murder on motives of national, racial or religious hatred or religious fanaticism.

