PM Pashinyan, President Dodon discuss Armenian-Moldovan mutual partnership

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with President of Moldova Igor Dodon on the sidelines of the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi, Russia, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The officials highly appreciated the Armenian-Moldovan relations level and attached importance to conducting consistent works aimed at developing them.

PM Pashinyan said it’s necessary to give new impetus to the bilateral economic mutual cooperation and stated that it is not in accordance with the level of political relations. “We need to take respective steps to boost the economic cooperation. In this sense, I attach importance to the active work of the bilateral inter-governmental commission and the upcoming session”, PM Pashinyan said, adding that the Armenian government’s decision to open Embassy in Moldova proves that Armenia is ready to give new impetus to the bilateral ties.

In his turn President Igor Dodon congratulated Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s PM and wished success during his tenure. He said the mutual cooperation between the two countries is dynamically developing and expressed hope that the mutually beneficial ties will continue strengthening and expanding.

Both officials also discussed the Armenian-Moldovan cooperation agenda at bilateral and multilateral formats. They highlighted the need to expand the legal framework, to increase the number of agreements and contracts signed as of now.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan