Artsakh soldier severely wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Shamkhal Petrosyan, born in 1998, received a severe gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani fire on May 13, at 22:35, in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress that investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan