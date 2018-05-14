Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 May

Artsakh soldier severely wounded by Azerbaijani shooting


YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of Artsakh’s Defense Army Shamkhal Petrosyan, born in 1998, received a severe gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani fire on May 13, at 22:35, in one of the military units located in the northern direction of the Defense Army.

The defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress that investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration