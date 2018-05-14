New Diaspora minister’s first day at the office: All geared-up for busy work

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. New minister of Diaspora Mkhitar Hayrapetyan says he is ready to begin his tenure with great vigor and responsibility.

The minister, who showed up a bit late to a scheduled meeting outside the ministry building with reporters, was in high spirit and highlighted beginning his first day with the media.

“At the first working day I will get to know the ministry staff, the deputy ministers, directors of departments, the chief of staff and the others. Naturally changes will happen in the ministry, since the basis of the change of government was the issue of political generation change. However there won’t be any “staff slaughter”, like it has been announcing for several times from a political platform,” the new minister said.

The minister said experience must be combined with youth. He said he and his staff will decide on changes in the staff soon.

Minister Hayrapetyan said no decisions will be made in a hurry and that he looks forward to a rather positive teamwork, however joint work will show everything.

The youngest minister of the Cabinet, speaking about discussions and criticism over his appointment, mentioned that he understands the concerns. Hayrapetyan said he feels great responsibility and he will do his best while in office.

“I believe we will be able to eradicate corruption, deception in a short period of time and make tangible changes during our tenure. I am convinced that the people who will come to replace us in the future will have qualitatively different ministries with a professional administration and teams,” he said.

After talking with reporters outside the ministry building, Hayrapetyan and the journalists entered the building to meet the staff.

The minister greeted the staff and entered his office.

Mkhitar Hayrapetyan was appointed minister of Diaspora on May 12 by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan