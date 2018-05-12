ARF to have two ministers in new Armenian government - Supreme Council official

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) will have two ministers in the new government of Armenia, Arsen Hambardzumyan, representative of the ARF Supreme Council, told Armenpress.

“As a result of discussions the ARF will have 2 ministerial portfolios. The ministry of agriculture will be headed by former Governor of Shirak province Artur Khachatryan, and the ministry of economic development and investments will be headed by former minister of nature protection Artsvik Minasyan”, he said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan