Iraqi PM orders to reopen airspace as elections proceed without incidents
YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered to reopen the country’s airspace and resume air traffic, Reuters reports.
The shutdown came into effect at midnight on May 11 as a security measure ahead of the voting which started on May 12. There was no significant incident reported by midday.
Islamic State militants, who overran a third of Iraq in 2014, had threatened attacks ahead of the elections, the first since the defeat of the militants last year.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
