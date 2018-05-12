UN chief congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on election as Armenia’s PM

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“I congratulate you on your election as Prime Minister of Armenia and wish you success on fulfilling the new important duties.

During this significant period of peaceful changes in your country, I hope that the Armenian government under your leadership will be able to justify the people’s expectations for reforms, including the strengthening of law and democratic institutions, as well as will make efforts to resist current socio-economic challenges. The United Nations, as well as the UN Armenia team, are ready to provide assistance in this regard.

As you remember, the UN firmly and consistently supports the important efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through peaceful negotiations. I hope at this sensible period for the peaceful settlement, these efforts will receive a greater impetus and will bring positive results which will help establishing lasting peace and prosperity for all peoples in the South Caucasus”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan