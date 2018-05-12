Merkel’s party urges EU to organize summit on Middle East

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the German Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs Norbert Röttgen, representing the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), called on the European Union to hold a summit on the Middle East, TASS reports.

“The European diplomacy and foreign policy are highly demanded at the moment. Eventually, the talk is about our own interests in connection with the security and stability in Europe which we cannot separate from the current political situation in the Middle East”, he said.

Norbert Röttgen said as of now the Europeans have showed a low will in connection with responsibility.

The situation in the Middle East became tense when US President Donald Trump announced withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan