May 1994 ceasefire agreement played key role for establishment of stability in region – Artsakh presidential spox

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. The termless ceasefire agreement, which came into force in May 1994, put a base for peaceful negotiations and created conditions for the activities of the mediators, Davit Babayan – spokesperson of the President of the Artsakh Republic, told ARMENPRESS.

“On May 12, 1994, a termless agreement on ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, signed by the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, the Azerbaijani Republic and the Republic of Armenia through the mediation of the Russian Federation, entered into force. This agreement, as well as the February 6, 1995 trilateral agreement on strengthening the ceasefire, signed under the auspices of the OSCE, still remain the only real achievement, which laid the foundation for peace talks and created conditions for the activities of the mediators. This agreement played and still plays a great role for the region”, Davit Babayan said.

According to Babayan, that agreement played an important role for the establishment of stability in the region. He said according to that agreement tens of thousands of lives were saved, since it was unclear what would happen if it wasn’t signed. That agreement also played an important role for Azerbaijan, since, according to Davit Babayan, in 1994 Azerbaijan was facing a complete collapse, if that agreement wasn’t signed, perhaps today’s Azerbaijan would not exist as a state.

“But our goal was not the collapse of Azerbaijan state, was not to organize the massacre of the Azerbaijani people. The Azerbaijani people are not enemy for us, it’s Azerbaijani authorities who spread hostility. Therefore we want the agreement to be maintained and later be a comprehensive settlement between Azerbaijan and Artsakh. The Republic of Artsakh should be recognized”, the Artsakh presidential spokesman said.

He stated that the May 1994 agreement has worked almost uninterruptedly for 22 years, then in April 2016, in fact, it stopped existing for several days because Azerbaijan unleashed war.

“It again entered into force in several days since it is a termless agreement and without any preconditions. During the April four-day war Azerbaijan was trying to cast a shadow on that document, but the mediators, as well as the international community highlighted its importance. This agreement also derives from the interests of the world power centers”, Davit Babayan noted.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan