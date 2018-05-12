‘I want to leave my name in Arsenal as a legend’ – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian national football team captain, London’s Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan gave an interview to FourFourTwo magazine, reports Armenpress.

“I got interested in football thanks to my father. When I went to Brazil at 13 years old it was not very easy being far away from your home, your parents and family, but of course the only thing that you had to understand that if you wanted to become a football player, you have to handle it”, Mkhitaryan said.

He also talked about the days spent in Metalurg and Shakhtyor.

“I will try to do my best for the club [Arsenal] to achieve as much as we can. I want to leave my name in Arsenal as a legend”, the Armenian international said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan