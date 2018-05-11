Ararat Mirzoyan appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Avinyan – Deputy Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. . Based on the proposal of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed decrees on appointing Ararat Mirzoyan as First Deputy Prime Minister and Tigran Avinyan as Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Ararat Mirzoyan - Born in 1979 in Yerevan.

Married, with a daughter and a son

In 2000 graduated from YSU Faculty of History holding Bachelor’s degree. In 2002 received Master's Degree, In 2004 graduated from Public Administration Academy of Armenia.

Received a PhD degree in 2015 at Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia

He was elected Board Member of “Civil Contract” party in 2016.

Tigran Avinyan - Born in 1989

In 2014 graduated from the Queen Mary University of London, receiving a Master's degree in Finance.

In 2011 graduated from the Faculty of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Armenian (Slavonic) University in Mathematical Modeling in Economics, earning Master's Degree.

In 2009 graduated from the Faculty of Applied Mathematics of the Russian Armenian (Slavonic) University with a Bachelor's Degree.

In 2005 graduated from Pushkin Secondary School N 8.

He was elected Board Member of “Civil Contract” party in 2016.

