Latvian PM sends congratulatory letter to Armenia’s PM on assuming office

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Latvia Māris Kučinskis sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Latvian government I want to convey my warmest congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

By using this chance I want to express my real belief that Armenia and Latvia have a great potential to develop the cooperation in different spheres of mutual interest.

Your Excellency, please accept assurances of my highest respect”, the Latvian PM said in the letter.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan