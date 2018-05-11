Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Latvian PM sends congratulatory letter to Armenia’s PM on assuming office


YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Latvia Māris Kučinskis sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Latvian government I want to convey my warmest congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

By using this chance I want to express my real belief that Armenia and Latvia have a great potential to develop the cooperation in different spheres of mutual interest.

Your Excellency, please accept assurances of my highest respect”, the Latvian PM said in the letter.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration