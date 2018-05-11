Latvian PM sends congratulatory letter to Armenia’s PM on assuming office
17:19, 11 May, 2018
YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Latvia Māris Kučinskis sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office, the Armenian government told Armenpress.
“Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Latvian government I want to convey my warmest congratulations on your election as Prime Minister of Armenia.
By using this chance I want to express my real belief that Armenia and Latvia have a great potential to develop the cooperation in different spheres of mutual interest.
Your Excellency, please accept assurances of my highest respect”, the Latvian PM said in the letter.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version