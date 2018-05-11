Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Angela Merkel sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on assuming office, the PM’s office said, reports Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I sincerely congratulate you on your election. As a reliable partner Germany will continue assisting Armenia in modernization and implementation of reforms and will make efforts to deepen the bilateral friendly relations, as well as for the peaceful development of the region.

I highly welcome the fact that all participants of political processes of recent days and weeks demonstrated high sense of responsibility for the benefit of the Armenian people. I wish you success and all the best in the formation of the government and during your tenure”.

PM Pashinyan continues receiving congratulations.

Armenian lawmakers elected Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8. 59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan