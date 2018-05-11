Armenian PM names next defense minister

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he will appoint Davit Tonoyan, the acting minister of emergency situation, to serve as defense minister.

“Today David Tonoyan will be appointed defense minister. Other appointments will be made soon also”, the Prime Minister told reporters.

Pashinyan said acting minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan will not continue her tenure.

“At this moment we don’t have a plan on making changes in the government structure and we won’t even manage to physically, however relations with the Diaspora are very important. We will do everything for this ministry to function not only within the framework of Diaspora and preservation of Armenian identity, but also to be the main ring in organizing repatriation and contributing to repatriation”, he said.

Tonoyan previously served as deputy minister of defense from 2010-2017. In 2017, he was appointed minister of emergency situations.

Vigen Sargsyan was appointed defense minister in 2016. Sargsyan recently said he will not continue tenure in the new government.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan