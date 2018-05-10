President Sarkissian signs decrees on relieving NSS Director and Police Chief from their posts

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees on May 10 on relieving Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Director of the National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan from their posts, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Earlier today Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed President Sarkissian to relieve Vladimir Gasparyan from the position of the Police Chief and Georgi Kutoyan from the position of the NSS Director.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan