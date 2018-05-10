Garo Paylan and Selina Dogan extend congratulations to Armenian people

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. Garo Paylan and Selina Dogan – ethnic Armenian lawmakers of the Turkish parliament, extended congratulations on the recent events in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The Armenian people won in fight for democracy. Congratulations!” Paylan, MP of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), said on Twitter.

MP of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Selina Dogan also posted on Twitter which says: “Developments are taking place in Armenia that will pass into the history of the world democracy. No power can stop the people’s demand for change and democracy. Congratulations to the victory of the leaders and people fighting for this demand. #GetzeHayastan!”

Armenian lawmakers elected Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against.

The extraordinary sitting of the Armenian parliament kicked off 12:00 with 100 MPs in attendance for the second round of vote to elect a Prime Minister. Nikol Pashinyan, the opposition leader who spearheaded the recent nationwide demonstrations, was the only candidate for the position, just like during the first round on May 1.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan