Pashinyan highlights establishment of national consolidation based on rule of law

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan highlights the establishment of national consolidation in the country based on rule of law, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said at a press conference in Artsakh.

“Our task is not drawing new lines of enmity, but to eliminate the existing lines and creation of an atmosphere of solidarity. We have said that we attach great importance to the establishment of national consolidation that will be based on rule of law”, he said.

Referring to the movement initiated by him that lead to power change in Armenia, PM Pashinyan focused on the fact that the entire process was of exceptional peaceful nature, due to which it was called a revolution of love and solidarity.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan