We can speak about mutual concessions only in case Azerbaijan recognizes Artsakh’s right to self-determination – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. We can speak about mutual concessions in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement only in case Azerbaijan gives a clear message that Baku is ready to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced at a press conference in Artsakh. “I have already expressed my opinion on mutual concessions. There can be no talks about mutual concessions when the Azerbaijani leadership announces about occupying Yerevan or Zangezur. We can speak about mutual concessions only in case Azerbaijan gives a clear message that Baku is ready to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

The Armenian Premier emphasized that the international community should clearly record that the nature of Artsakh issue is a matter of protection of human rights, because the issue emerged as a result of not only Azerbaijan’s inability to ensure the minimal rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh autonomous oblast, but also Azerbaijan created a direct threat to their right to life, security, and identity. “This means Azerbaijan was a threat to the existence of the people of Artsakh, a real threat, and those threats were not demonstrated through slogans or speeches, but concrete actions, by waging a war against the civilian population”, the Armenian PM said.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan