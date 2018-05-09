PM Pashinyan highlights Artsakh’s participation in NK conflict settlement talks

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. For Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan the correct format of negotiations is the most important component for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan announced during a press conference in Stepanakert that Artsakh should also be involved in the negotiations.

“I think we have to give a clear answer to the following question – do we want to solve this conflict or not? If the international community, as well as Azerbaijan, wants to solve this issue, it’s illogical to discuss the issue in a format that cannot bring a solution. How can this negotiation format solve an issue one of the key participants of which is not included in the negotiations? This is not a matter of emotions, this is a pragmatic issue. Only the leadership of Artsakh can speak on behalf of Artsakh”, Pashinyan said.

He added that the Armenian sides have always advocated a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, but the fact is that Azerbaijan periodically displays militaristic rhetoric. “I think that Azerbaijan and the international community should clearly record that Armenia and Artsakh will not yield to Azerbaijani militaristic rhetoric, particularly now, when our people and nation is unified like never before”, Pashinyan underlined.

Pashinyan once again stressed that Artsakh should be a participant of conflict settlement negotiations, stressing that he is ready to speak on behalf of Armenia, while Artsakh’s leadership should speak on behalf of Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan