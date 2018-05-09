Bako Sahakyan, Nikol Pashinyan discuss broad scope of issues related to partnership between two Armenian states
YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan who arrived in Artsakh on May 9 to participate in the festive events dedicated to the Victory Day, Defense Army of Artsakh and the 26th anniversary of the liberation of Shushi city, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office.
A broad scope of issues related to the partnership between the two Armenian states was discussed at the meeting.
Editor/Translator -Tigran Sirekanyan
