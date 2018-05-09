Artsakh military commander briefs Artsakh President and Armenia PM on tactical-strategic situation

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The celebrations on Victory Day, Liberation of Shushi and Artsakh’s Defense Army anniversary of establishment were kicked off May 9 in Stepanakert with the military convoys of the Defense Army accompanied by victory march music.

A traditional march was later held from the Revival Square of the Artsakh capital, with participation of Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The officials paid tribute to the memory of fallen soldiers in the local memorial and the memorial of Vazgen Sargsyan.

A consulation was later held in the Defense Army headquarters within the framework of the Artsakh-Armenia military cooperation and combined action plan.

Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan, defense minister of Artsakh and commander of the defense army, briefed the President and the Prime Minister of the current tactical-strategic situation in the line of contact.

A wide range of issues relating to future enhancement of cooperation and improvement of enemy suppression mechanisms were discussed.

Movses Hakobyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, was also in attendance.

