68 centenarian World War II veterans live in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. 477 veterans of the Great Patriotic War live in Armenia as of May 1, 2018, state service for social protection spokesperson Tatev Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

68 out of 477 veterans are centenarians.

Three holidays are celebrated in Armenia and Artsakh on May 9 – Victory and Peace Day, liberation of Shushi and the anniversary of foundation of the Artsakh Defense Army. A number of celebrations are planned.

An event on Victory and Peace Day is held annually in Yerevan’s Victory Park.

A concert is due in Yerevan’s Lovers Park with participation of youth organizations, guests and veterans.

