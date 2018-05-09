Serzh Sargsyan addresses message to Presidents of Armenia and Artsakh on May 9

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addressed a message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on May 9, Serzh Sargsyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. Sarkissian,

Dear Mr. Sahakyan,

I warmly congratulate you and, in person of you, all our citizens, our brothers and sisters worldwide on the Victory and Peace Day, the Artsakh Republic Defense Army and Shushi Liberation day. This day has been written with golden letters three times in the Armenian history. I am confident that the Armenian people, continuing their historical march, will convey from generation to generation the feeling of joy and pride for the May victories.

Our people participated with heroism and made great sacrifices for the sake of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. In the turmoil of the Second World War the Armenian-Russian brotherly ties have strengthened. The united fist of the peoples of the Soviet Union liberated Europe and broke the backbone the Nazi totalitarianism so that no people would ever be subjected to systematic extermination.

The Armenian people have passed through the paths of that suffering and again faced that same danger in the last decade of the previous century. The Azerbaijani authorities decided to solve the Nagorno Karabakh issue once and for ever by exterminating the Artsakh-Armenians. During the liberation war our heroic people demonstrated indescribable unity, endurance and courage. The glory and crown of this flight was the liberation of Shushi. The Artsakh Defense Army, fortified in battles, became the firm and strong shield protecting the cradle of the Artsakh-Armenians.

I once again congratulate all of us on this dedicated holiday. I wish all of us peace, being confident that the spirit of the May victories, the unity and courage of the Armenian people will pave way for solving all our issues”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan