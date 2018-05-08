Acting Defense Minister of Armenia resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Vigen Sargsyan has announced about resigning from the post of the acting Defense Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.

Vigen Sargsyan’s biography

1995 - 1998

Assistant, Adviser to President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

1998

Advisor to the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.

2003 - 2009

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Armenia.

2009 - 2011

Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

2011 - 2016

Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

As of 2011

Member of the National Security Council of the Republic of Armenia.

As of October 3, 2016

Defense Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

