Acting Defense Minister of Armenia resigns
YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Vigen Sargsyan has announced about resigning from the post of the acting Defense Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.
Vigen Sargsyan’s biography
1995 - 1998
Assistant, Adviser to President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.
1998
Advisor to the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia.
2003 - 2009
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Armenia.
2009 - 2011
Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia.
2011 - 2016
Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia.
As of 2011
Member of the National Security Council of the Republic of Armenia.
As of October 3, 2016
Defense Minister of the Republic of Armenia.
