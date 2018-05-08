PM Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of being appointed Head of the Executive of the Russian Federation. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“Honorable, Dmitry Anatolyevich,

Please, accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of being appointed Head of the Government of the Russian Federation and my best wishes in your future state activities.

Your appointment, undoubtedly, documents that the reform policy conducted by your Government has great demand.

The new Government of the Republic of Armenia is determined to strengthen the Armenian-Russian bilateral cooperation in all spheres, as well as deepening partnership in the sidelines of the EAEU.

I am confident that joint work on all the levels of bilateral cooperation will foster future development and expansion of Armenian-Russian allied relations.

Taking the opportunity, I want to thank you for your warm wishes on the occasion of my being elected Prime Minister.

Honorable Dmitry Anatolyevich, I wish you good health and new achievements, and prosperity and welfare to the friendly people of Russia”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan