Bako Sahakyan, Arthur Javadyan discuss cooperation between Armenia, Artsakh in banking sphere


YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received the Armenian Central Bank chairman Arthur Javadyan on May 8.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from Artsakh President’s Office, different issues related to cooperation between the two Armenian states in the banking sphere were discussed during the meeting.

