Dmitry Medvedev to continue to head Russia’s executive body

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to appoint Dmitry Medvedev as Russia’s prime minister, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the Kremlin’s press-service said.

The decree was signed in less than one hour after the State Duma agreed to the appointment of Dmitry Medvedev as head of the Cabinet. At the State Duma’s session Putin presented Medvedev’s candidature personally.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan