EEC Board Chairman congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Armenia’s Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Board Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“Let me congratulate you on behalf of personally me and the Eurasian Economic Commission on the occasion of being elected the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. I am confident that your political and professional experience, as well as public trust and the high level of support will serve for the development of the Armenian economy, the social sphere and statehood. Armenia is an active and important member of the Eurasian Economic Union. The success and competitiveness of our union greatly depends on the economic prosperity of the member states. I am confident that the contribution Armenia will make to the development and strengthening of our union will only amplify. Taking the opportunity, honorable Mr. Pashinyan, I want to congratulate you on the Victory Day that has consolidated the states and peoples of our integration union”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan