Pashinyan expects meeting with Putin at EEU Sochi summit

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he hopes he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EEU summit.

“I hope that a bilateral meeting will take place. I will participate at the EEU summit”, Pashinyan told reporters in the parliament when asked whether or not a meeting with Putin is planned.

The Eurasian Supreme Economic Council sitting will take place May 14 in Sochi, Russia.

Moscow earlier said it expects that Armenia will participate in the Eurasian Economic Union summit due on May 14 in Sochi, Russia.

“We expect Armenia’s participation in the summit, unquestionably it [Armenia] is a very important participant, an important partner,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov reminded that bilateral contacts are usually held during such events. “Therefore, depending on who will represent Armenia, we expect bilateral contacts to take place”, he said.

Armenian lawmakers elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia on May 8.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan