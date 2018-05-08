Detained foreign nationals attempted to illegally cross into Armenia from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Six foreign nationals attempted to illegally cross the Azerbaijan-Armenia border overnight May 7 – May 8 from the Azerbaijani side, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Six foreign [nationals] have been captured by Armenian [soldiers] while attempting to violate the Armenia-Azerbaijan border overnight. Details will follow”, Hovhannisyan said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan