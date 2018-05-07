President Sarkissian meets with former employees of Nairit protesting near presidential residence

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. Former employees of Nairit factory held a protest near the presidential residence on May 7. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian personally talked to them.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, in a warm and sincere conversation the former employees of Nairit presented their concerns, the issues that found no solution for years. The lawyer of the former employees presented the complaints and dissatisfactions over the trials.

President Sarkissian attentively listened to them and promised to refer to the issues presented by them in the sidelines of his constitutional powers.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator – Tigran Sirekanyan