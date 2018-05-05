President Sarkissian receives group of representatives of Syrian-Armenian community

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian on May 5 received a group of representatives of the Syrian-Armenian community resettled in Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the community’s issues of concern and their solution ways were discussed. The meeting was also attended by Mohammed Haj Ibrahim, Ambassador of Syria to Armenia.

Issues relating to the integration, education, healthcare of Syrian-Armenians, as well as issues relating to economy and business spheres in Armenia were discussed. The Syrian-Armenians highly appreciated the irreplaceable assistance of the Armenian government during the crisis. The meeting also touched upon some issues relating to boosting the Armenian-Syrian commercial cooperation, creating more favorable conditions for Syrian investments in Armenia and facilitating movements of businessmen.

An agreement was reached to continue the discussions at different formats on these matters in the future.

The Armenian President expressed hope that after the settlement of the Syrian crisis Armenians will completely launch the process of developing their two homelands.

