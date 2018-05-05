Azerbaijan fires 3000 rounds at Artsakh outposts in one week

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact continued to be tense during the week.

Mobilization and movement of Azerbaijani manpower and military equipment was observed from April 30 in various parts of the line of contact.

OSCE carried out a monitoring mission on May 3 to assess the tactical situation. No violations were observed and the monitoring proceeded according to the schedule, the defense ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

“Overall, Azerbaijan made more than 200 [individual] ceasefire violations from April 29 to May 5, firing nearly 3000 rounds in the direction of Artsakh soldiers”, the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that Artsakh’s military continue confidently carrying out their service.

Azerbaijani manpower and military equipment mobilizations were first observed April 21 along the line of contact, then again on May 1.

