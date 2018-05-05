LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-05-18

LONDON, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 3.17% to $2342.00, copper price up by 0.79% to $6874.00, lead price down by 1.98% to $2279.00, nickel price up by 0.57% to $14050.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $21150.00, zinc price down by 1.14% to $3043.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 1.66% to $89000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.