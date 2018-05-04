Armenian President holds meeting with Ambassador of Argentina

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian on May 4 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The officials discussed the opportunities to constantly develop the Armenia-Argentina relations and the mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors. They also exchanged views on the current situation in Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan