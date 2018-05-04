Armenian President holds meeting with Ambassador of Argentina
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian on May 4 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Argentina to Armenia Gonzalo Urriolabeitia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The officials discussed the opportunities to constantly develop the Armenia-Argentina relations and the mutually beneficial cooperation in different sectors. They also exchanged views on the current situation in Armenia.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
12:24, 05.01.2018
Congratulations Armenia: Odette Bazil
11:24, 04.24.2018
Czech Ambassador expects positive outcome from ongoing developments in Armenia
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 16:57 Armenian President holds meeting with Ambassador of Argentina
- 16:56 Tevan Poghosyan appointed adviser to Armenian President
- 16:50 Russia says willing to strengthen allied ties with Armenia
- 16:46 Russia not going to change its stance on Nagorno Karabakh conflict – foreign ministry
- 16:27 Iranian businessmen introduced on Armenia’s investment opportunities, tax and customs legislation in Yerevan
- 16:15 Russian TV channel intentionally or unintentionally adds Armenian flag in logo
- 16:02 Acting FM Nalbandian holds farewell meeting with Japanese Ambassador
- 15:41 Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan completes 2nd rehearsal in Lisbon ahead of Eurovision start
- 15:37 Armenia to introduce commercial helicopter services
- 15:09 ARF expels Aghvan Vardanyan after surprise May 1 vote
- 14:55 Recent domestic political events in Armenia also affected economy, says Chairman of Employers Union
- 14:32 Emergency services hold fire drills in Yerevan shopping center
- 14:06 US, China commit to resolve trade disputes through dialogue
- 13:41 Acting FM Nalbandian delivers lecture at Diplomatic School
- 13:22 Yerevan school principal under fire with demonstration-related accusations
- 13:12 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 5/5 – Vazgen Sargsyan’s ‘What are you doing, guys?’ among weekly top 10
- 13:09 President Sarkissian holds meeting with Ambassadors of Arab countries, discusses current situation in Armenia
- 13:02 Police investigate journalist’s claim on obstruction during coverage of demonstrations
- 12:57 Gazprom Armenia denies media allegations on forcing staff to sign “unknown documents”
- 12:37 Armenia’s migration service calls for heightened alertness while visiting 2018 FIFA World Cup matches
- 12:29 Ruling RPA faction head assures Armenia will have an elected PM on May 8
- 12:19 PM candidate Nikol Pashinyan says met Iranian envoy, UN Resident Coordinator
- 12:13 Deputy named acting minister after resignation of Armen Amiryan
- 12:13 Criminal case launched over death of soldier Artur Gasparyan
- 11:49 Parliament fails to elect member of Constitutional Court
- 11:37 Twitter urges all users to change passwords after glitch
- 11:10 Soldier found dead in military position: Investigation launched
- 11:04 MP Samvel Alexanyan to vote in favor of "people's candidate" for PM
- 10:50 Voting on electing member of Constitutional Court kicks off in Parliament
- 10:47 Acclaimed physicist F. Aharonian calls for revitalization of Armenian science potential
- 10:45 Bill Cosby, Roman Polanski expelled from the Academy
- 10:21 Tsarukyan, Yelk factions withdraw from voting for election of Constitutional Court member
- 10:03 Parliament sitting: Voting for election of Constitutional Court member expected
- 09:49 Blockchain philosophy a modern digital world changer: Dirk Ahlborn delivers remarks on new trends in Yerevan
- 09:42 Armenian church vandal institutionalized in Istanbul
20:47, 05.01.2018
Viewed 3654 times URGENT: Armenian parliament fails to elect Prime Minister in first round of voting after 9-hour debates
19:05, 05.02.2018
Viewed 2369 times URGENT: Armenia will have Prime Minister on May 8, RPA will not nominate candidate for PM
09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 2147 times Mkhitaryan suffers injury again
17:52, 04.27.2018
Viewed 2100 times Asian Stocks - 27-04-18
19:12, 04.29.2018
Viewed 1847 times Armenia’s national security service apprehends international terrorist while attempting to cross border