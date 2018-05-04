Tevan Poghosyan appointed adviser to Armenian President

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 4 signed a decree on appointing Tevan Poghosyan adviser to the President on voluntary basis, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Tevan Poghosyan was born on December 2, 1972 in Yerevan.



1996 - Graduated from the faculty of Computer Technologies from the Armenian State Engineering University. Engineer system technician. Master of Engineering.



1996 - Graduated from the faculty of Political Science and International Relations of the American University of Armenia. Master of Arts.



1996 - 1997 - Expert at Central Bank Department of the Republic of Armenia.



1997 - Head of the Division of Balance Analysis and Methodology of the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.



1997 - 1999 - NKR MFA Director of the Office of Public Affairs of NKR in the United States (Washington.)



1999 - 2000 - Head of the Division of Marketing and Trade Ltd “Hovnanian International.”



2000 - 2012. - Executive Director of the International Center for Human Development.



2001 - 2012 - Executive Director for the Armenian Atlantic Association.



Since 2002 - Lecturer at the Russian - Armenian (Slavonic) University.



October 5, 2012 - Elected Deputy of the National Assembly by the proportional electoral system from the “Heritage” party.



2012 - Awarded the Jubilee Medal of “The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, 20 years” by order of the Minister of Defense.



Author of a number of scientific articles.



Married, with 5 children.

