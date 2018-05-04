Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 May

Tevan Poghosyan appointed adviser to Armenian President


YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 4 signed a decree on appointing Tevan Poghosyan adviser to the President on voluntary basis, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

 

Tevan Poghosyan was born on December 2, 1972 in Yerevan. 

1996 - Graduated from the faculty of Computer Technologies from the Armenian State Engineering University. Engineer system technician. Master of Engineering. 

1996 - Graduated from the faculty of Political Science and International Relations of the American University of Armenia. Master of Arts. 

1996 - 1997 - Expert at Central Bank Department of the Republic of Armenia. 

1997 - Head of the Division of Balance Analysis and Methodology of the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia. 

1997 - 1999 - NKR MFA Director of the Office of Public Affairs of NKR in the United States (Washington.) 

1999 - 2000 - Head of the Division of Marketing and Trade Ltd “Hovnanian International.” 

2000 - 2012. - Executive Director of the International Center for Human Development. 

2001 - 2012 - Executive Director for the Armenian Atlantic Association. 

Since 2002 - Lecturer at the Russian - Armenian (Slavonic) University. 

October 5, 2012 - Elected Deputy of the National Assembly by the proportional electoral system from the “Heritage” party. 

2012 - Awarded the Jubilee Medal of “The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, 20 years” by order of the Minister of Defense. 

Author of a number of scientific articles. 

Married, with 5 children.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




