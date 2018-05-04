Yerevan school principal under fire with demonstration-related accusations

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. A heated protest involving school children, parents, and staff is underway in Yerevan’s Monte Melkonyan school. The protesters are demanding the resignation of the principal – Ruzanna Azizyan.

School children are chanting “Azizyan Go Away” outside the school.

Teachers are also involved, claiming to have been treated unfairly because of their participation in the latest demonstrations. Teachers claim the principal had even locked the exits of the school in order not to allow the teachers to join the protests.

Members of the opposition Yelk faction of Yerevan City Council are also present. They said they will insist Mayor Taron Margaryan to fire the principal.

The principal denies the accusations.

“I have never seen my students this way. This is organized”, she said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan