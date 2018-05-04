President Sarkissian holds meeting with Ambassadors of Arab countries, discusses current situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt, Lebanon to Armenia and chargé d'affaires of Kuwait and Iraq on May 4, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues relating to the bilateral cooperation agenda, in particular, the expansion of economic cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian President expressed his gratitude to the diplomats for their countries’ warm attitude towards the Armenian communities which enabled them not only to preserve the national identity, but to develop and actively participate in political, socio-economic life of these countries.

During the meeting the officials also exchanged views on the current situation in Armenia. The diplomats expressed hope that everything will be settled within the Constitution and legality and attached importance to the President’s efforts in this process.



