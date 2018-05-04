Criminal case launched over death of soldier Artur Gasparyan

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Investigation has been launched to clarify the details of the death of soldier Artur Gasparyan, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On May 4, at 01:10, the body of soldier Artur Gasparyan, born in 1998, was found in the military position of one of the military units located in Armenia’s north-eastern direction, with a fatal gunshot wound.

Criminal case has been launched over the incident.

A forensic examination has been appointed.

Investigative operations are underway.

