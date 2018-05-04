Blockchain philosophy a modern digital world changer: Dirk Ahlborn delivers remarks on new trends in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Dirk Ahlborn, CEO at Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Inc., (USA), is an advocate of blockchain technologies development, reports Armenpress.

He recently arrived in Yerevan, Armenia to participate in the Armenian Blockchain Forum during which he delivered a report titled “Blockchain philosophy is a modern digital world changer”.

Dirk Ahlborn stated that blockchain is a better and safer way which allows to create transactions and agreements automatically, it provides for transparency. “It is a decentralized way to make sure that things are the way this. When you are holding a political election with blockchain technologies, they cannot be manipulated”, he said, adding that if someone has a land registry on the blockchain, he/she is sure that nothing goes wrong, knows who owns what and where, it is exactly recorded there.

The blockchain technologies are also irreplaceable in terms of the transparency of company management and accountability before investors. “Investors know where the money goes, they know how the company is being managed. These are only positives, it cannot be used everywhere, but there are many applications”, he stated.

The only problem, according to Dirk Ahlborn, is the hype, and that people think that they can become rich very fast. “There is a difference between coins, tokens and blockchain technologies. The only problem that concerns me is that hype that people believe they can become rich very fast. But the future is about the technologies you are using”, he stated.

As for Armenia and his future plans here, Dirk Ahlborn said he is always interested in visiting different countries and discovering their problems and opportunities, and Armenia is not an exception in this regard. “I came here to learn more about Armenia, meet with some of the local officials”, he said.

The Armenian Blockchain Forum was held on April 22 in Yerevan which gathered nearly 600 specialists from 20 countries of the world. Among them were investors whose investment portfolio exceeded 10 billion USD.

A Hyperloop is a proposed mode of passenger and/or freight transportation, first used to describe an open-source vactrain design released by a joint team from Tesla and SpaceX. It’s a system moving passengers and/or cargo at airline speeds at a fraction of the cost of air travel.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





