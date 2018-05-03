President of Artsakh holds meeting with heads of parliamentary factions

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting with the heads of parliamentary factions and chairmen of standing committees on May 3, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A number of issues relating to the state building, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Speaker of the Parliament Ashot Ghoulyan and Vice Speaker Vahram Balayan.

