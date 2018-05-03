National Assembly officially approves Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Nikol Pashinyan has been nominated as candidate of Prime Minister of Armenia at the National Assembly of Armenia by 16:00, May 3. His candidacy was supported by over 1/3 of the total MPs, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

No Prime Minister was elected at the special session of the National Assembly on May 1. The second round will take place on May 8. Support of at least 1/3 of the total MPs is required for nominating someone as candidate in the second round.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan