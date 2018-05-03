We are interested in political situation to be solved within Constitution, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Yelk faction MP Nikol Pashinyan, candidate for Prime Minister of Armenia nominated by the signatures of 35 MPs, commented on the ruling Republican Party’s (RPA) decision to support the election of the PM set on May 8, reports Armenpress.

Asked what was the reason that the RPA voted against his candidacy for PM during the May 1 election and the next day the party announced supporting the candidate nominated by 1/3 of MPs during May 8 election, Nikol Pashinyan said: “I think we all are interested in this political situation to be solved as soon as possible within the Constitution and laws, and I am happy that the perception existing among all political forces, must receive a concrete expression”, Pashinyan said.

He informed that before the debate of the election of the PM he will have a meeting with the RPA faction and added that they have always said that they are ready for dialogue and discussions.

Pashinyan once again clarified that there is no geopolitical subtext or context and a conspiracy in the political process initiated by him, and added that Armenia’s foreign policy will be continuous.

Asked if the RPA votes in favor of his candidacy for the PM, and than for the government’s program, how he imagines holding snap parliamentary elections, Nikol Pashinyan said constitutional mechanisms exist for that, and they will definitely use that mechanisms. “I think we all understand that this situation is not completely solved since snap elections have not been held yet”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He expressed hope that what had happened on May 1, will not repeat on May 8, but noted that they are ready for any scenario of events development. A great rally will also be held after the May 8 election of the PM, additional information will be provided on its place and date.

Commenting on the question whether he thinks about changing the Constitution if elected, Pashinyan said he doesn’t think that they need to think about that as they are talking about a temporary government. “This is a topic which will be discussed during a pre-election period, but I don’t think that constantly changing the Constitution is a good practice. In other words we need to understand by what the Constitution hinders us, and if it is so, we must record that. I think such issues must not be solved at the PM and a political force level, there must be a broad perception of the public and political forces over them”, he said.

After nearly 9 hours of debates on electing a Prime Minister on May 1, with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan being the sole candidate, the Armenian parliament failed to make the election as 56 lawmakers voted against and 45 lawmakers voted in favor.

The second round of the election for Prime Minister will take place May 8, at 12:00 in the Armenian parliament.

The ruling Republican Party (RPA) announced that they will not nominate a candidate for PM and will support the candidate nominated by the 1/3 of the total MPs.

Tsarukyan, ARF and Yelk factions announced endorsing Pashinyan’s candidacy.

Yelk faction MP Ararat Mirzoyan announced that the signatures necessary for nominating Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM are already collected. Signatures of 35 MPs were required for his nomination.

