Turkey’s ruling party officially announces nominating Erdogan’s candidacy in upcoming presidential election

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development party’s parliamentary faction made a decision to nominate party’s leader, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s candidacy in the upcoming presidential election, Hurriyet reports.

The party collected 316.000 signatures for nominating Erdogan’s candidacy. This decision was announced by prime minister Binali Yildirim during the meeting of the faction.

The Nationalist Movement party’s parliamentary faction on May 2 announced that their candidate in the election again is Erdogan.

Turkey will hold snap parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24. After the election the country transitions from the parliamentary system to the presidential one.

Leader of the Turkish Good party Meral Aksener has officially submitted an application to the Supreme Election Council on May 2 for the registration of her candidacy in the Turkish presidential election. On May 1 Vatan (Fatherland) party has officially nominated its leader Dogu Perincek’s candidacy for the president.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan