Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

Russian fighter jet crashes in Syria, one of pilots was ethnic Armenian


YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. A Sukhoi-30SM Russian jet has crashed in Syria killing both of its pilots, including captain of the crew ethnic Armenian Mayor Albert Davidyan, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the Armenian defense ministry, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

TASS reports the fighter jet crashed in the Mediterranean during the climb shortly after taking off from the Khmeimim airdrome.

According to preliminary estimates, a bird hit the plane’s engine.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration